Booneville Woman Arrested After Biting State Trooper

A Booneville woman is facing several charges after kicking and biting a state trooper.

37-year-old Holly Hurt was pulled over for driving a moped without lights in Evansville on Tuesday night.

Police noticed Hurt was impaired, had a suspended identification card, and had expired plates.

During the field sobriety tests, Hurt bit and kicked a state trooper.

She was taken into custody without further incident.

Both Hurt and the trooper were taken to an Evansville hospital for minor injuries, treated, and released.

Hurt is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and charged with a felony count of battery on a police officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.