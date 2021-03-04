Charter Communications To Expand Broadband Across Indiana

Charter Communications have announced a $259 million initiative to expand broadband across Indiana.

An estimated 54,000 unserved Indiana homes will be given the availability of broadband.

The network Charter will build in these mostly rural areas will offer high-speed broadband access to all newly served customer locations, with starting speeds of 200 Mbps, enabling consumers to engage in remote learning, work, telemedicine and other applications that require high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity.

In Southern Indiana, Charter will be able to make broadband available in counties like Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Spencer, and Vanderburgh.