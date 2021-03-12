City of Jasper hiring summer interns

The City of Jasper is accepting applications for its 2021 Summer Internship Program.

Students can apply for three different internships: Art, Community Development/Planning, and Legal Internship.

Art interns will help in several areas within the Art Department, assist with show equipment, help with projects, and support the JCAC website. These interns will also work with the summer ARTventures programs and classes and support the annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival.

Community interns will help in the city’s Community Development and Planning Department to learn how the city operates. They will also gain experience in how these operations relate to economic development, community development, planning, and communications. Applicants must be able to write news releases and assist in creating various mediums like print and video. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a related degree field.

Legal interns will assist the City Attorney in various areas by researching statutes, recorded judicial decisions, and other legal resources and materials to prepare responses to legal matters. The interns will also draft correspondence, memoranda, rules and/or regulations, case summaries for review, approval, and signature and/or use by the City Attorney. Applicants must be enrolled in a related degree field.

To apply, submit a resume with a cover letter of interest to hra@jasperindiana.gov