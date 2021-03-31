City of Jasper Offices to close for Good Friday holiday

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Office are closing for the Good Friday Holiday.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will be closed on Saturday, April 3rd.

Trash and cardboard normally collected on Friday, April 2nd, will be collected on Thursday, April 1st.

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule.

Trash and cardboard recycling must be placed curbside by 7 am.