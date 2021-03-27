City of Washington reminding residents of tree-cutting rules

The City of Washington is reminding residents of tree-cutting rules.

Contractors and hired individuals must have a city permit before cutting and trimming trees.

If the hired contractor does not pick up debris or limbs, the landowner is responsible for removal.

Limbs put on the street or in an alley for pickup must be neatly stacked with cut ends facing the street or alley.

Piles must be under 4 feet tall and less than 4 feet in length.

Property owners are responsible for removing any tangled limbs and debris.