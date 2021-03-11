County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 11, 2021)

Thousands of Hoosiers at a higher risk of COVID-19 are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of Thursday 1,203,613 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 771,091 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

9,091 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 6,505 have been fully vaccinated.

4,239 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 2,967 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,799 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 1,087 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,728 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 3,003 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,469 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 935 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,652 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,774 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,754 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,305 residents are fully vaccinated.

6,625 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 4,488 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,240 Pike County residents received their first dose, and 2,183 residents have been fully vaccinated.

16,309 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 11,432 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.