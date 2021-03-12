County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 12, 2021)

21,142 more Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday, 1,230,710 first doses have been administered and 792, 217 residents are fully vaccinated. 22,953 Hoosiers have received the single-dose vaccine.

9,169 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 6,678 have been fully vaccinated.

4,289 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 3,012 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,820 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 1,162 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,836 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 3,065 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,503 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 971 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,703 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,881 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,917 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,382 residents are fully vaccinated.

6,743 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 4,507 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,334 Pike County residents received their first dose, and 2,201 residents have been fully vaccinated.

16,478 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 11,520 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.