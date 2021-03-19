County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 19, 2021)

Thousand of Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday: 1,389,008 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 915,719 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

10,913 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 7,507 have been fully vaccinated.

4,746 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 3,486 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,975 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 1,401 residents have been fully vaccinated.

5,353 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 3,660 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,722 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 1,148 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,171 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 3,161 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,402 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,745 residents are fully vaccinated.

7,549 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 4,891 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,729 Pike County residents received their first dose, and 2,449 residents have been fully vaccinated.

18,646 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 12,710 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.