County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 2, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, 1,014,651 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 587,359 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

8,267 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 5,436 have been fully vaccinated.

2,798 Pike County residents have gotten their first dose, and 1,606 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,776 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 2,365 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,589 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 809 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,913 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 2,461 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,213 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 704 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,338 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,037 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,210 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,622 residents are fully vaccinated.

5,333 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 3,661 residents have been fully vaccinated.

13,882 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 9,723 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.