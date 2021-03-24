County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 24, 2021)

Indiana is inching closer to having one million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 992,664 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

In Dubois County, 7,950 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Daviess County, 3,778 residents are fully vaccinated.

In Martin County, 1,545 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Orange County, 3,839 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,209 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Perry County, 3,219 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Spencer County, 2,810 residents are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 5,157 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Pike County, 2,579 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Warrick County, 13,700 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.