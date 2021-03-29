County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 29, 2021)

Another 5,441 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In total, 1,088,141 residents have been fully vaccinated for the virus, as of Monday afternoon.

In Dubois County, 8,465 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,001 Daviess County residents are fully vaccinated.

1,647 residents in Martin County are now fully vaccinated

In Orange County, 4,272 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,358 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,452 Perry County residents are fully vaccinated.

3,128 residents in Spencer County are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 5,772 residents have been fully vaccinated.

2,861Pike County residents are now fully vaccinated.

15,041 residents in Warrick County are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.