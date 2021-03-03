County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 3, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 1,031,266 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 608,638 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

8,378 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 5,539 have been fully vaccinated.

2,828 Pike County residents have gotten their first dose, and 1,710 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,825 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 2,390 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,615 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 846 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,954 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 2,530 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,249 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 735 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,348 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,778 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,145 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,042 residents are fully vaccinated.

5,486 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 3,783 residents have been fully vaccinated.

14,049 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 9,803 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.