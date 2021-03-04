County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 4, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 1,061,173 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 633,123 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

8,590 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 5,642 have been fully vaccinated.

3,927 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 2,513 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,641 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 857 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,059 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 2,626 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,299 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 756 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,454 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,196 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,454 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,732 residents are fully vaccinated.

5,736 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 4,152 residents have been fully vaccinated.

2,880 Pike County residents received their first dose, and 1,800 residents have been fully vaccinated.

14,435 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 10,099 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.