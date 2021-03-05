County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 5, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Friday, 1,088,419 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 657,741 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

8,713 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 5,761 have been fully vaccinated.

3,976 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 2,535 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,684 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 920 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,181 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 2,707 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,349 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 793 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,521 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,333 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,643 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,753 residents are fully vaccinated.

5,832 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 4,193 residents have been fully vaccinated.

2,967 Pike County residents received their first dose, and 1,815 residents have been fully vaccinated.

14,756 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 10,286 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.