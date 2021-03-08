County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 8, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Monday, 1,133,856 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 703,808 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

8,908 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 5,763 have been fully vaccinated.

4,089 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 2,659 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,728 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 954 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,388 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 2,812 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,389 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 820 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,566 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,473 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,685 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,021 residents are fully vaccinated.

6,058 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 4,323 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,079 Pike County residents received their first dose, and 2,092 residents have been fully vaccinated.

15,571 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 10,865 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.