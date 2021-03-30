County by County Unemployment Numbers for February 2021

Some Southern Indiana counties saw a slight increase in their jobless rates.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released their February report of county unemployment rates this week.

The numbers for our surrounding counties include Daviess County at a 3.2% unemployment rate, Dubois County at 3.6%, Martin at 3.5%, Perry and Spencer counties with a 4.5% rate, Knox at 3.9%, Warrick at 3.8%, Gibson County at 3.4%, Pike and Vanderburgh counties at 4.7%, Crawford at a 5.5% rate, and Orange County at a 5.8% jobless rate.

Indiana’s February unemployment rate was 4.0%, which is still below the national rate of 6.2%.