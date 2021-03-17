COVID-19 Vaccines Available for 45-Years and Up

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has been updated.

The vaccine is currently available to Hoosiers 45 years and older, educators and other school support staff, Patient-facing Healthcare Personnel, Long-term Care Facility Residents, those working in congregate living facilities, and first responders.

Vaccines are available by appointment only to those who are currently eligible.

To make an appointment and look at a full list of eligible individuals, visit ourshot.in.gov. If you don’t have internet access and would like to schedule an appointment, call 211.

These vaccines are free, but insurance may be charged with an administration fee. Residents must bring a photo ID and insurance cards if they have insurance to the appointment. Please do not arrive until your scheduled appointment time.

Residents are still able to be tested at the Ruxer Golf Course on South Clay Street in Jasper.

Asymptomatic individuals will receive a PCR test and can schedule an appointment at Scheduling.CoronaVirus.IN.GOV.

Symptomatic individuals will receive a rapid test and can register for an appointment at DuboisCountyTesting.as.me.

If you don’t have any internet access or have questions, call (812)-329-0523 and leave a voicemail.