80-year-old Dennis H. Kerstiens, of Fulda passed away Saturday March 20, 2021 at his home. Dennis was born August 5, 1940 in Saint Henry to Raymond and Rosa (Oeding) Kerstiens. He was united in marriage to Norma Dilger on June 30, 1962 in Saint Boniface Church in Fulda. Norma preceded him in death on November 16, 2014.

Dennis was a member of Saint Boniface Church and its Men’s Sodality. He was an Indiana National Guard Veteran, a member of Saint Meinrad Legion Post 366, and the Fulda Sportsman Club. He enjoyed farming, carpentry work and playing Cards.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen (Joe) Ketzner of Ferdinand and Debra (Stacy) Moore of Selvin. Two sons, Randall (Sandy) Kerstiens and David Kerstiens both of Ferdinand. Eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Marilyn (Oscar) Mullis of Bristow, Virlee Howe of Birdseye, and Anna (Hilary) Jacob of Kyana. One brother, Bill (Cathy) Kerstiens of Ferdinand. Dennis was preceded in death by a son, Rick Kerstiens, his parents, a sister, Helen Miley, and a brother Ronald Joseph Kerstiens in infancy.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Central time Friday March 26th in Saint Boniface Church. Burial with military graveside services by St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 will follow. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM central time until 10:00 AM at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice or Saint Boniface Church.