DOR Announces Individual Filing and Payment Deadline Extensions

Hoosiers have a little longer to file their individual income taxes and meet payment deadlines.

The Indiana Department of Revenue is extending the deadline to May 17th to align with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) deadline.

“Last week, the IRS announced tax deadline and payment extensions for individual tax returns. By aligning with the IRS filing deadline, we are ensuring we are making filing and paying taxes as easy as possible for Hoosiers,” DOR Commissioner, Bob Grennes, says. “Even with the extended filing deadline, we encourage individuals to utilize electronic filing. Electronically filling is a superior process that allows customers to securely submit a more accurate return and experience a faster turnaround for their refund.”

Individual tax returns and payments, originally due by April 15, 2021, are now due on or before May 17, 2021.

All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.

Individuals who are not able to file by the May 17, 2021 deadline can file an extension directly with DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 15, 2021, and the Indiana filing deadline to November 15, 2021.

It is important to note that the extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by May 17, 2021, to avoid penalties and interest.

Other helpful information including the latest forms, FAQs, and tax tips for those who collected unemployment in 2020 is available at dor.in.gov.