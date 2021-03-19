Dubois County and Surrounding Areas Move to Blue COVID-19 Advisory Level

Several counties in the area have reached Code Blue on the Indiana COVID-19 Metrics Map.

Locally, Dubois, Pike, Warrick, Perry, Orange, Martin, and Daviess Counties have a metric score of 0.5, putting them at the Blue Advisory Level.

The Blue advisory level means that there is a minimal community spread.

Still remaining in the yellow advisory level is Spencer and Crawford Counties with scores of 1.5 and 1 respectively.

Yellow advisory levels mean that there is a moderate community spread.

These scores are measured by 7-day positivity rates and weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

To view the COVID-19 dashboard and the Advisory level map, head to cornonavirus.in.gov.