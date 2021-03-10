Dubois County Community Foundation releases 2020 report

The Dubois County Community Foundation released its 2020 Report to the public this week.
Highlights of the foundation’s achievement in 2020 include:
- Over $2.2 million in grants made to support local nonprofit organizations including $350,000 disbursed for Covid-19 response
- Over $7.9 million in contributions including a $4.4 million competitive grant awarded from Lilly Endowment Inc.
- Investment returns of 18.1%
- Total assets under management growth to $59.8 million
This annual report features a financial summary, recognizes donors, and provides a full listing of endowments under management.
To view the entire report, visit duboiscountyfoundation.org/financials.
