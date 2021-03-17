Dubois County drops to BLUE advisory level

Dubois County is lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings.

The county transitioned into a BLUE advisory level on Wednesday afternoon after seeing several weeks of daily case counts in the single digits.

Social gatherings and events are strongly recommended to have no more than 250 people.

Events are allowed to have 100% facility capacity if venue owners or event organizers submit a written safety plan to the Dubois County Health Department.

For more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.