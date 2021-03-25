Dubois County Entities To Host Job Fair at End of Month

Looking for a job?

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce, Dubois Strong, and Grow Southwest Indiana are hosting a drive-thru job fair next week!

Here’s how to participate:

-Bring a paper copy of your Resume

-Drive up and Stay inside your vehicle

-You will receive an information packet with open positions

-Your resume will be shared with all participating employers.

The fair is from 11am to 1pm ET on Wednesday, March 31st, at St. Joseph Church south parking lot in Jasper.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6866.

If you need help with your resume, call WorkOne Southwest at (812)-634-1599 or visit workonesouthwest.com.