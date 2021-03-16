Dubois County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase to get donation of body armor

A local police dog will be safer when on the job.

Dubois County Sheriff’s Office K9, Chase, is receiving a bullet and stab protective vest through the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K-9s.

K9 Chase’s Vest is sponsored by Diane Thalmann of La Porte, Indiana, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love- Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Delivery is expected within 8 to 10 weeks.

To learn how to donate to the non-profit, and for more information, visit vik9s.org.