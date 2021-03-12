Dubois County Sheriff’s Office searching for two unregistered sex offenders

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating two people failing to register as a sex or violent offenders.
28-year-old John H. Kempf has previous addresses in Jasper and possibly in Huntingburg. He has not complied with his requirements and is currently wanted on a Level 6 Felony Charge of Failing to register.
47-year-old Brian P. Tumbleson has a previous address in Huntingburg and has not complied with his requirements. He is currently wanted for a Level 5 Felony charge of failing to register with a previous conviction for the same offense.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of either of these men, call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-482-3522, or your local law enforcement agency. All callers can remain anonymous.
*Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
**Actual filing of charges for the state is done by the Prosecutor after review of the case information. Charges may be added, changed, or removed.
