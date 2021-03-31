Dubois County upgraded to YELLOW advisory level for COVID-19

Dubois County is reinstating some of its coronavirus restrictions.

The county was upgraded to a YELLOW advisory level for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon after seeing an increase in daily cases.

This means that:

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 100 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 50 percent of a facility capacity.

Governor Eric Holcomb extended the current COVID-19 restrictions through April 5th last week. Local health officials will begin making decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings on April 6th.