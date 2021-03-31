Dubois County is reinstating some of its coronavirus restrictions.
The county was upgraded to a YELLOW advisory level for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon after seeing an increase in daily cases.
This means that:
- The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 100 people.
- If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 50 percent of a facility capacity.
Governor Eric Holcomb extended the current COVID-19 restrictions through April 5th last week. Local health officials will begin making decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings on April 6th.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County upgraded to YELLOW advisory level for COVID-19"