Evansville man arrested after traffic stop in Spencer County

An Evansville man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Spencer County.

41-year-old John Clement was pulled over for a traffic violation on US 231, just north of I-64 on Monday.

After a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, police searched the vehicle and found a container with crystal residue, marijuana, and a smoking pipe.

Clement was also trying to hide over half an ounce of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Spencer County Jail without further incident on felony counts of dealing and possession of methamphetamine, and on misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.