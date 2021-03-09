Evansville Woman Arrested After Setting Fire to Elberfeld Home

An Evansville woman was arrested over the weekend after setting fire to a house in Elberfeld.

39-year-old Jennifer York was arrested at the scene of the fire on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found her inside the homeowner’s car attempting to leave the scene.

The homeowner’s cell phone, cash, and a collection of oatmeal pies taken from the home without permission were also found inside the car.

York initially told investigators that the fire was an accident and was caused by cleaning liquid igniting on the stairs.

After further questioning, she allegedly admitted to setting the home’s basement stairs on fire with a homemade incendiary device.

York also filmed the event and intended to share it on social media.

York is currently being held in the Warrick County Jail for arson and theft on a $7,505 bond.