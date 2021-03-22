FEMA to Help With COVID-19 Related Funeral Costs

FEMA is helping with funeral expenses for those who have passed away due to COVID-19.
Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.
FEMA will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance and will start accepting applications in April.
To be eligible for funeral assistance
- The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
- There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
To learn more, visit fema.gov.
