Five arrested after welfare check in Loogootee

Five people are facing drug charges after a welfare check in Loogootee.

Police responded to the home of 35-year-old Alyssa Matheis last Friday.

When Matheis opened the door, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. She admitted to smoking marijuana before officers arrived.

Officers later returned to the home to execute a search warrant and found 27-year-old Taylor Kavanaugh of Loogootee, 21-year-old Evan Helms of Loogootee, 27-year-old Delmar Knepp of Montgomery, and 26-year-old Jared Knepp of Montgomery outside the residence. Matheis was not at the home.

While detaining the group, officers and found THC wax, meth, a loaded handgun, baggies, marijuana, and paraphernalia inside the house.

Matheis arrived shortly after the search and all individuals were transported to the Martin County Security Center.

Matheis and Kavanaugh were charged with felony counts of dealing and possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor counts of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.

Helms was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Jared and Delmar Knepp were charged with a misdemeanor count of visiting a common nuisance.