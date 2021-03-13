Florida kidnapping suspect arrested in Knox County

A Florida man accused of kidnapping his 4-year-old son from daycare last year has been arrested in Knox County.

26-year-old Andres Cantu of Mount, Florida, was arrested in Bicknell on Friday on a nationwide extradition warrant for kidnapping.

Cantu is accused of kidnapping his 4-year-old son from a Florida daycare in December of 2020.

Indiana State Troopers and the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force conducted a surveillance operation after learning that Cantu could be found in Bicknell.

The child was found at a Bicknell home with an adult woman, but Cantu was not at the address.

He was later located at a different residence and taken into custody without further incident.

He’s currently being held in the Knox County Jail on bond.

The Indiana Department of Child Services took the child into custody and is making arrangements to reunite him with his mother.