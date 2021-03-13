Genesis 12 Project lends helping hand to two small businesses

Two Jasper businesses got a huge surprise this week.
Occasions of Jasper received a $9,000 donation and Snaps was given a $10,000 donation through the Genesis 12 project on Friday.
The Genesis 12 Project is a new initiative and was recently sponsored by the Heart of Jasper.
The project was founded on the Biblical principle that “we are blessed SO THAT we will be a blessing to others,” recognizing that God has blessed us in numerous ways.
The project’s mission is to help businesses survive and recover during difficult times and to ensure continued long-term presence and stability in our community.
If you would like to donate, head to heartofjasper.org/donate-gen12/
Donations checks can be made out to Heart of Jasper- please include “Genesis 12” in the Memo Line and mailed to PO Box 29, Jasper, Indiana 47547.
Heart of Jasper is a sponsor of the Genesis 12 Project. All funds for this project will be kept separate from Heart of Jasper sponsorships.
