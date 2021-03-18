Genesis 12 Project presents third donation

Another local business was given the gift of a lifetime this week.

EJ and Dots received a $10,000 donation from The Genesis 12 Project on Wednesday.

Shop Owner, Ann Brosmer, says the donation brought tears to her eyes.

“I’m so grateful that there are people out there who are willing and able to help keep small businesses here. I’m so glad to be part of the downtown,” she says.

Brosmer says the store has faced a unique set of challenges over the past few months because of the pandemic.

“It has changed our entire way of doing business. We have to have cleaning supplies and need to make sure we have people here to clean the doors and counters. We’ve done a lot more curbside delivery,” she says.

Inventory plays a key role in the retail business. Companies rotate items as the seasons’ change. Brosmer explains how the donation will help them prepare for the spring season.

“We get a lot of new stuff in this time of year. We look at our money flow every day to make sure we can cover what is coming in because we ordered that months ago,” she says.

The children’s boutique is the third recipient of the Genesis 12 Project.

If you would like to donate, head to heartofjasper.org/donate-gen12/. Donations checks can be made out to Heart of Jasper- please include “Genesis 12” in the Memo Line and mailed to PO Box 29, Jasper, Indiana 47547.

Heart of Jasper is a sponsor of the Genesis 12 Project. All funds for this project will be kept separate from Heart of Jasper sponsorships.