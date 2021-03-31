54-year-old Glen Alan “Whitey” Schroeder, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:54 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Jasper, Indiana.

Glen was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 12, 1966 to Leroy and Bernetta (Jahn) Schroeder.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Glen was employed at the French Lick Casino and Pete Dye Golf Course.

He enjoyed golf, playing cards – especially Sheephead, going to the family farm and Beaver Lake, gardening, and being with family and friends.

Surviving are his mother; Bernetta Schroeder of Jasper, three sisters; Lisa Gehlhausen (Gary), Jasper Mary Neuhoff (Dave) Jasper, and Kathy Buschkoetter (Brent), Jasper, four brothers; John Schroeder (Patty), Jasper, Phil Schroeder, Jasper, Jeff Schroeder (Lori), Lebanon, IN, and Andy Schroeder (Myra), Jasper, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his father; Leroy Schroeder and one brother, Stephen Schroeder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Glen “Whitey” Schroeder will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with entombment to follow at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. Masks and Social Distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or a favorite charity.