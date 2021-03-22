91-year-old Glen J. Bakeman, of Huntingburg, formerly of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away at 10:38 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 24, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Charles and Beatrice (Haley) Bakeman; and married Barbara J. Hentschel on May 7, 1955, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Glen worked for Uniroyal Tire Company in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for 38 years. He enjoyed fly fishing, deer hunting and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lyle LaVerne Bakeman; and one half-brother, Leonard Bakeman.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Bakeman of Huntingburg; one daughter, Glenna (Clay Allen) Rogers of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Lesli (David) Lukeman and Drake (Stephanie) Rogers; and by two great-grandchildren, Parker Rogers and Enly Jo Lukeman.

Memorial services for Glen Bakeman will be held at 3:00 p.m., E.D.T., Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Chaplain Jason Rea will officiate the service. Military rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com