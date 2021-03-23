66-year-old Glenn E. Neal, of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:25 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born September 14, 1954, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Robert and Elizabeth (Beck) Neal. Glenn worked as a service advisor at Sternberg Chrysler in Jasper for 18 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and V.F.W. Post #2366; and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Niehaus-Neal of Huntingburg; his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Neal of Huntingburg; one son, Justin (Jennifer) Neal of Montgomery, Alabama; four step-sons, Scott (partner, Jeff Resenbeck) Niehaus, Kurt Niehaus, Michael Niehaus, and Jason Niehaus all of Huntingburg; one brother, Howard Neal of Huntingburg; by two grandchildren and one step-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 26th. A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

The family requests that all friends please wear a protective mask while attending the visitation and funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post #2366.