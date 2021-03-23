Governor Holcomb announces spring school bus safety enforcement campaign

Police agencies around the state are joining forces to keep students safe at the bus stop.

Over 200 police agencies are taking part in this year’s spring Stop Arm Violation Enforcement Program.

Officers will be patrolling around bus stops and routes and looking for stop-arm violations and unsafe driving behavior over the next several months.

These overtime patrols are paid by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the state’s SAVE program.

In Indiana, it is illegal for motorists to pass a bus that has stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.

This applies to all roads, with one exception. Motorists on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as a cable barrier, concrete wall, or grassy median, required to stop ONLY if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

To learn more about the SAVE program, visit in.gov/cji.