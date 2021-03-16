Greater Jasper Consolidated School board members discuss summer school options

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools are taking steps to help students make-up for pandemic learning setbacks.

Board members discussed these options in detail during their monthly meeting on Monday.

Director of Curriculum and Assessment, Tina Fawks, says the schools plan to offer traditional summer school in-person.

Board members also approved to offer self-enrichment programs this summer. These will give students the opportunity to learn skills like cooking, personal finance, time management, and more.

Fawks then asked for the board’s approval for the Jump Start Program. This will be offered at Jasper Elementary and Middle Schools, and at the Ireland Elementary School.

The board also approved giving 8th graders the opportunity to earn High School Credit in PE class.

Next on the agenda was an update about the 5th and 10th Street Elementary School demolition.

Crews have demolished about 40% of the existing 10th Street Elementary School building. Stenftenagel Group Clerk of the Works Owner, Scott Stenftenagel, says their office is reviewing and processing submittals from the contractor. Demolition is expected to be complete by April 2nd. Parking lot construction will take place between April 5th and September 3rd.

Demolition for 5th Street Elementary School started on Monday and is expected to be completed by April 30th. During this time, Stenftenagel says they will develop and finalize the new parking lot layout and coordinate with Alumni Stadium for future improvements.