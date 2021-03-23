56-year-old Hobart Samuel Stephens, of Huntingburg, passed Saturday, March 20, 2021.

He was born May 20, 1964, in Huntingburg, to Paul Hobart and Bonnie (Froman) Stephens. Hobart enjoyed fishing and was a car enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Stephens of Jasper; stepsons, Eric Petry of Jasper and Josh Petry of Birdseye; his siblings, Timothy and Michael Stephens of Huntingburg, Hannah Ballman of St. Meinrad, Kathy Stephens of English, Rachel Stephens of California; and one grandchild.

Graveside services for Hobart Stephens will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Selvin Cemetery in Selvin, Indiana.