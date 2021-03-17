Holli Sullivan Named Indiana’s Secretary of State

An Evansville lawmaker is now serving as Indiana’s 62nd Secretary of State.

Representative Holli Sullivan was sworn in by Chief Justice Loretta Rush on Tuesday.

Sullivan is replacing current Secretary of State, Connie Lawson.

Lawson announced she was resigning last month with nearly two years left in her elected term.

Sullivan has served portions of Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties as a state representative since 2014.

Sullivan began her management career at General Motor before holding a similar role for Toyota’s Indiana manufacturing operation.

She later launched her own consulting firm, Onward Consulting, and began working with the University of Southern Indiana’s Center for Applied Research.

She earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri and has continued her education in business management at Lindenwood University.