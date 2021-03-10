Holy Trinity Catholic School Receives Complete Learn-To-Ride Bike Program

Kindergartners at a local school are getting the chance to learn how to ride a bike this spring.

Holy Trinity Catholic School in Jasper recently received a complete Learn-To-Ride program, including Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets, and curriculum to implement their Kindergarten PE Classes.

The program will help approximately 1,000 students learn how to ride over the next five years.

Bikes will be delivered to every kindergarten physical education class at the school and will be incorporated into their curriculum this spring.

PE Teacher Angie Ruxer applied for this program and is eager to get her students healthy, active, and on two wheels.

The program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age.

To learn more about the program, visit allkidsbike.org.