Hoosier National Forest to conduct prescribed burns

If you see smoke around the Hoosier National Forest over the next few months, there is no need to worry.

The U.S Forest Service is conducting seasonal prescribed burns. Approximately 5,000 to 6,000 acres will receive prescribed burns in the spring of 2021. This includes the National Forest System land in Brown, Crawford, Jackson, Martin, Monroe, Orange, and Perry counties.

This will help maintain, restore or improve early succession habitat, maintain wetlands, restore unique barrens ecosystems, and regenerate oak and hickory. The burns also improve soil health by recycling nutrients and reduce fuel loads, lowering the risk of wildfires.

U.S. Forest Service fire managers will coordinate with the National Weather Service to determine the best days to burns.

Announcements of the burns will be posted on the Hoosier National Forest Facebook and Twitter pages.

All designated burn areas will not be accessible to the public on the day of and after the burn until the area is considered safe.

Burning may affect access to hunting areas. If you plan to hunt or camp in or near prescribed burn areas, call the Indiana Interagency Coordination Center Dispatch at (812)-547-9262.