Huntingburg Elementary School to serve meals during spring break

Huntingburg Elementary School is making sure students are fed during spring break.

The school’s cafeteria is providing breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals for students while on break.

Distribution days will be from 11:30 to 12:30 on Monday, March 23rd, for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday CLASSES, and Thursday, March 25th, for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday CLASSES.

Students 18 years and younger are qualified for the meals and can pick them up at the back parking lot by the Huntingburg Elementary School.

If you have any questions, email Ora Lee at cottono@swdubois.k12.in.us or call (812)-683-2272 extension 2607.