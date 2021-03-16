Huntingburg Fire Department Help Clear Out Smoke After Pizza Oven Malfunctions

The Huntingburg Fire Department made a run Monday night after smoke-filled Memorial Urgent Care.

Last night, just before 6:00pm, smoke alarms started going off at Memorial Urgent Care in Huntingburg after a pizza oven malfunctioned, causing contents in the oven to burn and fill a room with smoke.

Employees at Memorial Urgent Care were able to remove the burning contents themselves, but Huntingburg Fire was able to ventilate the area.

No fire damage and no injuries were reported.

Huntingburg Fire Department was on the scene for about half an hour with 4 trucks and 13 firefighters.