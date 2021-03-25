Huntingburg Police Release Stats of Enforcement Campaign

Another successful law enforcement campaign has come to an end in Huntingburg.

Huntingburg Police cracked down on dangerous and impaired drivers during a statewide enforcement campaign last month.

During this time, officers issued 14 tickets and made 5 arrests in the City of Huntingburg.

In total, officers patrolled for 23.5 hours and made 75 arrests. These consisted of various traffic infractions; including one Habitual traffic Violator, three for driving suspended, two misdemeanor warrants, and one felony warrant.

Dangerous driving accounted for 12% of all crashes and 30% of all traffic deaths in the state in 2019.

Despite having fewer drivers on the road last year, 2020 was still one of the highest years for traffic fatalities in the past decade.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and having their license suspended for up to one year.

With warmer weather here and the NCAA Tournament, underway drivers are encouraged to share the road safely by slowing down, avoiding distractions, buckling up, and either driving sober or designating a sober driver.