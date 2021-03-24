Huntingburg to Conduct Hydrant Flushing Through April

The City of Huntingburg is making sure their fire hydrants are in tip-top shape next month.

Water Department employees are conducting their spring hydrant flushing program from Monday, April 5th, to Friday, April 30th.

Flushing times will typically be from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

Flushing improves pressures and flow rates needed to protect homes and businesses from fires and provides better water service to customers.

Water will be safe to drink during this time.

Customers are advised to run cold water through their taps for five to seven minutes to clear any discoloration.

Customers are also asked to be cautious when doing laundry during this process because clothes could become discolored.

The City of Huntingburg is not responsible for the cleaning and/or replacement of items.