IDEM Finds Low Levels of Benzene in Patoka Lake After Boat Fires; Cause of Fire Still Unknown

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has found cancer-causing liquid in Patoka Lake after a fire left 11 boats a total loss.

On Monday, IDEM released that low-amounts of benzene, a natural part of gasoline that has shown to cause cancer, was found in the water of Patoka Lake.

This is after a fire at Hoosier Hills Marina on February 19th left over 20 boats damaged, 11 boats a total loss, and 6 boats sunk.

The amount found was below the Environmental Protection Agency’s Maximum Containment Level.

Patoka Lake Regional Water Staff is taking additional water samples and are waiting on results.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is still under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office.