Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to educators next week

Teachers waiting for the COVID-19 can finally roll up their sleeves next week.

The state is expanding vaccine eligibility to educators and support staff on Monday.

This includes:

– Teachers and staff in Pre-K through high school, child care centers, Head Start, and Early Start programs.

-Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.

-Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, and counselors.

-Administration staff, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers.

Hoosiers 50 and older and those with at-risk health conditions are currently eligible for the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.