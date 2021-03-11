Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to educators next week

Teachers waiting for the COVID-19 can finally roll up their sleeves next week.
The state is expanding vaccine eligibility to educators and support staff on Monday.
This includes:
– Teachers and staff in Pre-K through high school, child care centers, Head Start, and Early Start programs.
-Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.
-Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, and counselors.
-Administration staff, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers.
Hoosiers 50 and older and those with at-risk health conditions are currently eligible for the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.
