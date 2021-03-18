Indiana State Police partners with DEA for 20th Drug Take Back Day

Hoosiers cleaning out the medicine cabinet now have a safe way to get rid of unwanted and expired medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 20th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” between 10 am and 2 pm on Saturday, April 24th.

The initiative’s goal is to prevent drug abuse and theft by properly disposing of prescription drugs.

Unwanted medications can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post around the state, except for the Toll Road Post.

This program is for liquid and pill medications only.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken.

Needles, new or used, will not be accepted. The service is free and anonymous.