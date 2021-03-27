Indiana unemployment rate falls to 4.0

Indiana saw a slight decrease in its unemployment rate last month.

The state’s rate fell to 4.0% in February, which is below the national rate of 6.2%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 4,971 over the previous month.

This was due to a decrease of 7,402 unemployed residents, and an increase of 2,431 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million.

The state’s 63.2% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.4%.